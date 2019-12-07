Central High Assistant football coach accused of requesting nudes from teens

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE- A Central High Assistant football coach has been arrested for allegedly requesting nudes from two teenage boys.

According to The Advocate 20-year-old, Taylor Wilson was booked after school administrators and two students told authorities that Wilson was asking for nude photos via Snapchat.

Deputies say Wilson admitted that he requested the nudes from both 16-year-olds and the two refused to comply with the request.

Wilson, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. He was released from jail Saturday on a $5,000 bond.

The Advocate reports that Jason Fountain, superintendent of Central Community School System, said Saturday that Wilson is not a full-time employee at Central High School.

“We are aware that a volunteer coach has been arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department," he said in a texted statement. "The individual is no longer being utilized in that capacity."