Caught 'paw-handed': Deputies catch bear rummaging through neighborhood trash cans in Central

CENTRAL — A furry trespasser was caught "paw-handed" digging through trash bins in Central on Wednesday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that the bear was caught around 9 a.m. on Glen Watts Road near Hooper Road. Deputies joked, saying that the bear "claimed it was just a 'snack emergency.'"

"Our deputies kindly reminded him that dumpster diving is a bear-y bad idea," deputies said in a Facebook post.

The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was also called, but deputies said that the bear posed no danger to the public.