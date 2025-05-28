88°
Latest Weather Blog
Caught 'paw-handed': Deputies catch bear rummaging through neighborhood trash cans in Central
CENTRAL — A furry trespasser was caught "paw-handed" digging through trash bins in Central on Wednesday morning.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that the bear was caught around 9 a.m. on Glen Watts Road near Hooper Road. Deputies joked, saying that the bear "claimed it was just a 'snack emergency.'"
"Our deputies kindly reminded him that dumpster diving is a bear-y bad idea," deputies said in a Facebook post.
The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was also called, but deputies said that the bear posed no danger to the public.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Caught 'paw-handed': Deputies catch bear rummaging through neighborhood trash cans in...
-
Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of...
-
Lutcher man who punched child pleads guilty to attempted manslaughter
-
Woman arrested for allegedly setting ex-boyfriend's boat on fire
-
Local libraries participating in 2025 summer reading challenge for all ages
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium