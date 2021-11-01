Casino-goers waste no time placing bets as L'Auberge sportsbook opens

Baton Rouge - Champagne, a ribbon-cutting, and steady lines of eager gamblers marked the opening of L'Auberge's sportsbook Monday afternoon.

The casino was one of four to be granted its sports betting license Friday.

Former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey placed the first official bet, a three-team parlay, choosing the Kansas City Chiefs over the New York Giants Monday night, Houston Astros in Tuesday's World Series game, and LSU to top Alabama Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

"I can't place the first bet and be known [as] the guy [who] didn't take the Tigers," Davey said.

Other Tiger legends, like Paul Mainieri and DD Breaux, joined Davey to open the temporary sportsbook location. Construction on a larger, sponsored betting venue will begin in January.

Besides famous Tigers of years gone by, plenty of casino-goers, cash in hand, stepped up to wager minutes after the ceremony. A consistent line of waiting bettors would stretch into the evening.

"We've seen the signs, the coming soon signs for a couple of months now, and we kind of knew that this day was coming," Jack de Jong, an LSU student said. "We knew whenever it was, we'd be here. [We] did our school work for the day, waited in line, and got that first bet in.

Boston native de Jong placed the first public bet of the afternoon, choosing to stick with his hometown team.

"The bet was $500 Celtics money line," de Jong said. "Who's gonna win it? The Celtics, there ain't no other reason why."

Others decided to bet on a slate of college football games, glad now able to do so in their own back yard.

"I've been going to Biloxi, so y'all took their business away today," said a White Castle resident who gave his name only as Pete.

Davey believes the now-legal L'Auberge sportsbook and other locations across the state will pay off.

"It just opens up Baton Rouge so much more to visitors," Davey said. "Now you can come here and bet, you don't have to stay in the outskirts. I think it's a win-win for everybody."

Davey stands to collect $6700 if his parlay proves perfect. He hasn't decided exactly how he'd spend the cash but has an idea.

"Christmas is coming, so might just save me some money and not have to hit my pockets and use that," Davey said. "So we'll see."