Carjacker jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - An armed carjacker attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the man took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.

Police did not immediately have a description of the vehicle or the attacker.