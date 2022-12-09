71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Carjacker jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

Friday, December 09 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - An armed carjacker attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive.  Police said the man took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought. 

Police did not immediately have a description of the vehicle or the attacker.

