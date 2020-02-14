56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Carencro police officer placed on leave after OWI arrest

2 hours 19 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 February 14, 2020 10:55 AM February 14, 2020 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff

VERMILION PARISH - A Carencro Police Officer has been placed on leave after being arrested on OWI charges. 

According to KATC, Louisiana State Police arrested Colt Landry in Vermilion Parish Thursday morning. 

Police Chief David Anderson says his officers are held to a higher standard and announced that Landry has been placed on administrative leave.

Anderson told KATC, "It is very unfortunate that this happened, however, no one is above the law. If anybody should know better, he should have known better." 

Landry has since bonded out of jail. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days