Car burglaries are becoming a problem, but don't just blame the crooks

BATON ROUGE – Burglaries have become such a problem in East Baton Rouge, the sheriff's office is beginning an advertising campaign aimed to remind people of what should be obvious – locking doors.

Since the beginning of the year, deputies have dealt with more than 1,000 vehicle burglaries, the sheriff said in a PSA set to air on local TV stations. Most of the vehicles were left unlocked.

“Vehicle burglaries are often times crimes of opportunity,” the sheriff said. Burglars run through neighborhoods, looking for unlocked doors.

“Simply by locking your doors, you can greatly decrease your chance of becoming a victim,” the sheriff said.

It's not just a problem in East Baton Rouge, though. Most area parishes have seen a number of vehicle burglaries. While the problems might not be a “record,” law enforcement in Ascension and Livingston have warned people to keep car doors locked there, too.

Click HERE to see the PSA.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz