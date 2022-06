Car barrels into apartment building off Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE - A car drove through an apartment complex building Tuesday morning.

Around 9 a.m., the vehicle crashed through the building on the 1800 block of Boulevard de Province. Another damaged vehicle was on the scene, but it is unclear if the two vehicles were involved in an accident.

Emergency responders were not called, and no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the accident.