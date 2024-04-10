Latest Weather Blog
Capital area schools, government offices closed ahead of severe weather Wednesday
The following schools will be closed Wednesday, April 10, for expected severe weather in the area:
Ascension Parish Public Schools
Assumption Parish Schools
Central Community School System
Central Private
Dalton Elementary School
East Baton Rouge Diocesan Catholic Schools
Trending News
East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools
East Feliciana Public Schools
GEO Academies
Helix Community Schools
Holy Family School
Iberville Parish Public Schools
IDEA Public Schools
Impact Charter School
Inspire Charter Academy
Jones Creek Adventist Academy
Lanier Elementary School
Livingston Parish Public Schools
Louisiana Christian University
Parkview Baptist School
Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools
South Baton Rouge Charter Academy
Southern University
Southern University Lab School
St. Helena Parish Public Schools
St. James Parish Public Schools
St. Luke's Episcopal School
Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools
West Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools
West Feliciana Parish Schools
Wilkinson County Public Schools
Zachary Community School District
Zion City School
The following schools will hold remote classes on Wednesday, April 10
Baton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University
Southeastern Louisiana University
Southern University Law Center
The following government buildings will be closed Wednesday
Baker City Court
East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court
East Baton Rouge City-Parish
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court
Livingston Parish
State Senate (adjourned until Monday)
All state office buildings
The U.S. District Courthouse will open at 1 p.m.
The following cancellations have been announced:
East Baton Rouge Special Council Meeting
Metropolitan Council Meeting
The Storm Station Team says a significant weather threat may develop on Wednesday. The timeline for the most active weather will be during the first half of the day, from approximately sunrise through lunchtime. The main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and heavy rain.
To review plans for severe weather, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ongoing power outages, damage will keep West, East Feliciana Parish schools closed...
-
Worst of today's storms have passed. How'd your parish fare?
-
High winds damage buildings, down trees as severe weather moves through Louisiana
-
Proposed bill would criminalize officials who use public funds for American Library...
-
Testimony begins in murder trial for man who killed panhandler in 2020