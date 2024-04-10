Capital area schools, government offices closed ahead of severe weather Wednesday

The following schools will be closed Wednesday, April 10, for expected severe weather in the area:

Ascension Parish Public Schools

Assumption Parish Schools

Central Community School System

Central Private

Dalton Elementary School

East Baton Rouge Diocesan Catholic Schools

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools

East Feliciana Public Schools

GEO Academies

Helix Community Schools

Holy Family School

Iberville Parish Public Schools

IDEA Public Schools

Impact Charter School

Inspire Charter Academy

Jones Creek Adventist Academy

Lanier Elementary School

Livingston Parish Public Schools

Louisiana Christian University

Parkview Baptist School

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools

South Baton Rouge Charter Academy

Southern University

Southern University Lab School

St. Helena Parish Public Schools

St. James Parish Public Schools

St. Luke's Episcopal School

Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools

West Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools



West Feliciana Parish Schools

Wilkinson County Public Schools

Zachary Community School District

Zion City School

The following schools will hold remote classes on Wednesday, April 10

Baton Rouge Community College

Louisiana State University

Southeastern Louisiana University

Southern University Law Center

The following government buildings will be closed Wednesday

Baker City Court

East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court

East Baton Rouge City-Parish

East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court

Livingston Parish

State Senate (adjourned until Monday)

All state office buildings

The U.S. District Courthouse will open at 1 p.m.

The following cancellations have been announced:

East Baton Rouge Special Council Meeting

Metropolitan Council Meeting

The Storm Station Team says a significant weather threat may develop on Wednesday. The timeline for the most active weather will be during the first half of the day, from approximately sunrise through lunchtime. The main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and heavy rain.

To review plans for severe weather, click here.