Severe weather possible on Wednesday

The new week begins on a muggy and unsettled note. The main event will come on Wednesday as a widespread batch of rain and thunderstorms could bring severe weather.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will persist overnight along with a southeast wind of 10-15mph. This combination will prevent low temperatures from falling past the upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, but feature a lot of dry time. Only spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible. Just about 20 percent of the area will register any rain. With a break of sun, high temperatures will leap for the low 80s.

Up Next: A significant weather threat may develop on Wednesday. At this time, most of the important ingredients for severe thunderstorms look as though they will come together right over the I-12 corridor. The timeline for the most active weather will be during the first half of the day, from approximately sunrise through lunchtime. The main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and heavy rain. Review plans for severe weather HERE and stay with the Storm Station for continuing updates. Make sure you have a way to receive forecasts and alerts such as the free Storm Station Weather App, which you can download HERE.

(Left) There is a level 3/5 "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather. This means scattered severe thunderstorms are expected within the level 3 shaded area. Not everyone within that risk area will experience severe weather.

(Right) There is a possibility of torrential rain across the Metro Area. Some flash flooding could occur, especially in low lying areas due to heavy thunderstorms with intense rain rates.

The storm system will move fast and some clearing is even possible by late Wednesday. The rest of the workweek will be tranquil with mainly clear skies, lows in the mid 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Some high clouds will start to mix in over the weekend, but will not produce any rain. The mornings will start off seasonable in the mid 50s followed by warm afternoons in the low 80s.

– Josh

