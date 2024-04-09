74°
Capital area schools, government offices closed ahead of severe weather Wednesday

7 hours 41 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2024 Apr 9, 2024 April 09, 2024 2:42 PM April 09, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The following schools will be closed Wednesday, April 10, for expected severe weather in the area:

Ascension Parish Public Schools

Central Community School System

Central Private

Dalton Elementary School

East Baton Rouge Diocesan Catholic Schools

East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools

East Feliciana Public Schools 

GEO Academies

Helix Community Schools

Holy Family School 

Iberville Parish Public Schools 

IDEA Public Schools 

Impact Charter School

Inspire Charter Academy

Jones Creek Adventist Academy

Lanier Elementary School

Livingston Parish Public Schools

Louisiana Christian University

Parkview Baptist School

Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools 

South Baton Rouge Charter Academy

Southern University

Southern University Lab School 

St. Helena Parish Public Schools 

St. James Parish Public Schools 

St. Luke's Episcopal School

Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools

West Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools

Wilkinson County Public Schools 

Zachary Community School District

Zion City School

The following schools will hold remote classes on Wednesday, April 10

Baton Rouge Community College

Louisiana State University

Southeastern Louisiana University 

Southern University Law Center

The following government buildings will be closed Wednesday

Baker City Court

East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court

East Baton Rouge City-Parish

East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court

Livingston Parish

State Senate (adjourned until Monday)

All state office buildings 

The following cancellations have been announced:

East Baton Rouge Special Council Meeting 

Metropolitan Council Meeting

The Storm Station Team says a significant weather threat may develop on Wednesday. The timeline for the most active weather will be during the first half of the day, from approximately sunrise through lunchtime. The main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and heavy rain.

To review plans for severe weather, click here. 

