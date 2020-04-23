Capital area neighborhoods battered by storms overnight, early Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Severe weather once again swept through Louisiana Thursday morning, barraging the state with high winds, hail, and flooding in a string of storms that left more than 6,000 without electricity.

In East Baton Rouge, authorities reported trees on top of homes and warned people to stay off of roads before sunrise because of storm damage. Watch WBRZ morning news reports from Zachary on the damage by clicking here.

In the early morning hours a tornado watch was issued in West Baton Rouge Parish and Pointe Coupee. From Port Allen to Erwinville, people reported high winds, some damage and ping-pong ball sized hail. Winds on the west side of the river toppled trees onto homes, too. Click here to watch morning news coverage from West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee.

The National Weather Service is also investigating damage in Central Louisiana where parts of Alexandria may have been hit by a tornado.

Earlier Thursday morning, power outage maps posted by Demco and Entergy, showed as of 10:15 a.m. more than 1,000 East Baton Rouge Parish customers were without power.

