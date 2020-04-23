76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Quarter-sized hail, severe winds leave West Baton Rouge with significant storm damage

Thursday, April 23 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - As storm winds swept through West Baton Rouge Parish on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, the area was pounded by quarter-sized hail and destructive winds. 

The National Weather Service reports that violent winds caused a tree to fall on a home on Benedetto Lane, which is just northwest of Port Allen. 

Numerous residents lost power and as of 7:45 a.m., Thursday over 400 outages have been reported in the Parish. 

