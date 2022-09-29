Candlelight vigil planned Thursday for murdered LSU student; other events to come

56 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, September 29 2022 Sep 29, 2022 September 29, 2022 6:18 AM September 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

As family, friends, and the community mourn the death of LSU student Allie Rice, several events have been planned to help fundraise for the Rice family. 

Walk-On's in Prairieville is hosting a giveback night on Oct. 6 to support the family. 

The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge where Allie worked is hosting a men's, women's, and coed quads volleyball tournament and fundraiser on Oct. 9. 

A boutique in Ascension Parish is planning to sell "Live Like Allie" t-shirts, the proceeds of which will go toward the family.

Trending News

In addition to these events, a candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Greek Amphitheatre on LSU's campus for community members to gather and share in her memory.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days