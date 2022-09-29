54°
Candlelight vigil planned Thursday for murdered LSU student; other events to come
As family, friends, and the community mourn the death of LSU student Allie Rice, several events have been planned to help fundraise for the Rice family.
Walk-On's in Prairieville is hosting a giveback night on Oct. 6 to support the family.
The Shed BBQ in Baton Rouge where Allie worked is hosting a men's, women's, and coed quads volleyball tournament and fundraiser on Oct. 9.
A boutique in Ascension Parish is planning to sell "Live Like Allie" t-shirts, the proceeds of which will go toward the family.
In addition to these events, a candlelight vigil will be held Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Greek Amphitheatre on LSU's campus for community members to gather and share in her memory.
