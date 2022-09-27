Family of Allie Rice start 'Live Like Allie' campaign as case is still unsolved

BATON ROUGE- Allie Rice's memorial on Government Street continues to grow two weeks after she was shot and killed near the train tracks.

Now a blue cross with her name can be seen as you drive past her memorial.

Allie's father Paul Rice says the family has taken the last two weeks one day at a time.

Despite the tragedy of Allie's killing, the family wants to remember her in a positive way. That's why Allie's mother and a friend started the 'Live Like Allie' Campaign. They are also giving out yellow bracelets which was Allie's favorite color.

The bracelets were worn by the Tiger Girls and the Golden Girls at the LSU game Saturday.

Paul Rice says Allie was an example of how to live life.

"To us, living like Allie is being kind to everyone and being that bright person that lightens up a room and energizes the place," Rice said.

And that is how so many, from friends and family, to coworkers at The Shed will remember her.

"They remember the silliness, the singing, the dancing and that's what we want to promote at this time right now," Paul Rice said.

Paul says he is going to miss Allie's phone calls, her laugh and that smile that lit up the room looking to have fun.

He even told WBRZ the nickname he gave Allie when she was a baby.

"Bootsie Bear," Paul Rice told WBRZ.

As for the investigation, Allie's killer is still free and Paul is asking for anyone with information to speak up.

He knows he will have to stay patient as police continue to try and solve Allie's killing. He wants everyone to know Allie was a smart and responsible person and that he is so proud of the life she lived.

"I just wish I could have seen it for a lot longer. She would have done amazing things."