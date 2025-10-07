'Can't bring my son back:' Kyren Lacy's father speaks after video of crash released

BATON ROUGE - The father of Kyren Lacy, the late LSU football player, and his attorney are calling for an independent investigation from the Attorney General's Office after Louisiana State Police released a briefing video around the crash that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall.

Kyren Lacy's father, Kenny Lacy, said his son was loved by many.

"For the people who judged him without knowing him, I wish you could have met him. I promise, I promise, you would have changed your mind," Kenny Lacy said.

On Tuesday, Lacy and his attorney Matt Ory appeared on After Further Review with Matt Moscona on 104.5 ESPN. The interview came hours after LSP released its own Critical Incident Briefing Video detailing what led up to the crash. Parts of the video were part of the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's investigation, which Kenny Lacy's counsel released late last week.

Ory said the LSP video is misleading.

"The sound on the video is not synced with the actual accident, we know that for a fact, it's noted in the District Attorney's findings. I read it in the report today, right?" Ory said.

Not included in Tuesday's release, another video which Ory said includes a trooper telling a driver what to write in a report. Kenny Lacy said that video is something he has trouble accepting.

"You can't reconcile it. Can't bring my son back. No reconciliation. None. All we can do is stay strong and make sure it doesn't happen to someone else's child," he said.

State Police maintains it followed procedure and that its investigation is supported by facts like Kyren Lacy passed in a no-passing zone and traveled at a high speed.

"He said from the start, Kyren did pass cars. He shouldn't have been passing cars. It also showed him, after passing those cars, getting back into his lane," Kenny Lacy said.

"I told you he was going an excess of 80, I told you he passed four cars. I told you the witness who saw the green Charger also stated he was the one who went in between the two vehicles. I told you that, why is it a surprise?" Ory said.

Ory said Kyren Lacy's little brother was in the car at the time of the incident, but was not questioned. In the briefing video, LSP said Kyren Lacy's first outgoing call was to a personal injury and defense attorney. Kenny Lacy said his son was contacting a family member, a man who was like a stepfather to Kyren Lacy, with whom he spoke to often.

Ory believes LSP should release all files related to the crash.

"You want the whole file to come out, be my guest. It doesn't matter to me, you could dump the whole file out tomorrow, but let them be the ones to do it," Ory said.

Kenny Lacy said even in his son's last days, he had compassion for others.

"He was not a bad person. Before Kyren left here, he told me how bad he felt for the Hall family, all that he was going through, all that he was going through, he still felt for that man's family," he said.