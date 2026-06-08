EBRSO deputy fired, arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend

BATON ROUGE — An East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy was fired and arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend early Monday morning, the agency said.

According to EBRSO, Faith Placide, 27, is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the arm during a domestic altercation around 1:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office said she had been a deputy since February 2024 and was fired Monday before her arrest.

Placide was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and aggravated second-degree battery.