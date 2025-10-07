AG weighs in after State Police release more evidence in Kyren Lacy case

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police on Tuesday released body and dash cam footage of the fatal December 2024 crash that led to the arrest of Kyren Lacy on a negligent homicide charge.

"This incident resulted in numerous injuries and loss of life. All those involved and their loved ones deserve a comprehensive investigation based on all available evidence. The Louisiana State Police is committed to providing a thorough and objective investigation grounded in science and supported by facts," LSP said in a statement. "LSP relied on proven methods from forensic analysis, crash reconstructions, and comprehensive evidence review to uncover the full truth."

Watch the newly released footage from LSP here:

The release of the footage comes in the days after Lacy's lawyer, Matt Ory, told HTV 10 that the former LSU football player was far behind the crash that took the life of 78-year-old Herman Hall along a Lafourche Parish highway in December. Lacy was arrested in January and killed himself in the days leading up to appearing in court.

Following Ory's interview and the release of footage over the weekend, LSP was under pressure from groups like the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and the Louisiana Democratic Party, who called for an independent investigation into the arrest of Lacy.

LSP's newly released video details the events that led up to and followed the crash. Troopers say that a car swerved to avoid hitting Lacy's green Dodge Charger, which was traveling in the wrong direction in the same lane, crashing into another car and causing the fatal wreck.

LSP says that the cars swerved out of the way to avoid Lacy, who troopers add left the scene shortly after the wreck, which can be seen in the footage. In the video, they add that his first phone call after the crash was to a Baton Rouge-based personal injury attorney.

According to the body cam footage released by LSP, witnesses at the scene of the crash told troopers that the green Charger was responsible for the crash.

Ory contends that, while Lacy was speeding and passing vehicles in his sports car, he was not responsible for the crash, saying that Lacy was 72.5 yards behind the crash. He also presented footage that shows a trooper directing the driver of one of the vehicles involved to include that "you had to slam on your brakes to avoid that Charger."

Additionally, that driver said in the body cam footage he "wasn't going fast" and "didn't even cause any skid marks," but the written report from the driver said he had to "slam on the brakes" and emergency brake to try and avoid the crash. The body cam was also turned off as the driver wrote his report, Ory said.

Attorney General Liz Murrill provided the following statement regarding the new footage released by LSP:

"The evidence is not disputed here. The Lafourche Parish District Attorney’s Office was prepared to present the case to a grand jury that showed Kyren Lacy returning to his lane. However, that does not absolve Kyren Lacy of responsibility in this matter. Every witness identified the green charger Kyren Lacy was determined to be driving, as having put the events in motion that led to the head-on collision, which killed 78-year-old veteran Herman Hall. The District Attorney appropriately was bringing the matter to a grand jury, so that the grand jury could review the facts and decide the appropriate charges to indict on, if any. I’m continuing to review the entire file from State Police and will release a more detailed statement at the conclusion of that review."