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Deputies looking for 16-year-old who ran away from Ponchatoula home
PONCHATOULA - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Qiyonna Weaver was reported missing on Monday. She was last seen on Saturday, June 6, at her home on River Oaks Drive in Ponchatoula.
Deputies said the teen may be in the Rufus Bankston area of Hammond.
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Anyone with information can call (985) 345-6150.
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