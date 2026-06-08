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Deputies looking for 16-year-old who ran away from Ponchatoula home

2 hours 32 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 5:53 PM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Qiyonna Weaver was reported missing on Monday. She was last seen on Saturday, June 6, at her home on River Oaks Drive in Ponchatoula. 

Deputies said the teen may be in the Rufus Bankston area of Hammond. 

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Anyone with information can call (985) 345-6150. 

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