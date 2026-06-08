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Man arrested after allegedly shooting at a vehicle containing three juveniles on Graham Street
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a car containing three juveniles on Graham Street.
On Friday, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Graham Street, where they located a victim who claimed she had been shot while driving near Kimberly Way and Kimberly Drive with three juveniles in her vehicle.
The woman claimed that as her vehicle passed 18-year-old Jordan Bradford, he allegedly fired multiple rounds in the direction of her vehicle. During the shooting, her vehicle was struck, causing damage to the front passenger-side tire.
During the investigation, officers learned of Bradford's location and arrested him. When asked why he shot at the victims, Bradford claimed not to have a gun.
Detectives later learned that another individual allegedly gave Bradford a weapon earlier that day following an altercation at a nearby Walmart. He also claimed that Bradford returned the firearm three hours later.
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Bradford was booked on four counts of attempted first-degree murder.
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