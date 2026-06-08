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Man arrested after allegedly shooting at a vehicle containing three juveniles on Graham Street

2 hours 20 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 6:07 PM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a car containing three juveniles on Graham Street.

On Friday, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting on Graham Street, where they located a victim who claimed she had been shot while driving near Kimberly Way and Kimberly Drive with three juveniles in her vehicle.

The woman claimed that as her vehicle passed 18-year-old Jordan Bradford, he allegedly fired multiple rounds in the direction of her vehicle. During the shooting, her vehicle was struck, causing damage to the front passenger-side tire. 

During the investigation, officers learned of Bradford's location and arrested him. When asked why he shot at the victims, Bradford claimed not to have a gun. 

Detectives later learned that another individual allegedly gave Bradford a weapon earlier that day following an altercation at a nearby Walmart. He also claimed that Bradford returned the firearm three hours later. 

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Bradford was booked on four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

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