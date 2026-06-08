Employees, patrons bid farewell to Sammy's Grill Highland Road location

BATON ROUGE - On Monday, dozens of diners visited Sammy's Grill, bidding farewell to the Baton Rouge restaurant staple.

The restaurant is expected to permanently close its Highland Road location on Sunday, June 14.

Those running the restaurant say they wanted to stay, but the site's property owner did not renew their lease.

"They had gotten an offer on the place, knowing our lease was coming up. They asked us to match it or do something similar to it. It just wasn't feasible for our means," Sammy's Grill Director of Operations, Dane Barbera, said.

The location opened in 1988 and quickly became known for its crawfish and seafood. In 2019, owner Sammy Nagem sold both the Highland Road and Prairieville Sammy's Grill properties to new owners Ryan Jumonville and Donnie Jarreau.

A year later, the Highland location temporarily closed after struggling financially. It reopened weeks later under new owner Wayne Stabiler, a local businessman. Again, in 2023, the business transferred ownership. At the time of this article, the business is owned by Fritz Carville, Dondi McNulty and Jeremy Webber.

"It's seen misfortune before, but it's been resilient and the community has surrounded around it and picked it back up," Barbera said. "The staff took it hard yesterday. We let them know first thing in the morning. They took it hard. But, it's out of our control, the landlords have a business to operate, they did what's best for them, we can only respect their decision."

Employees expressed shock when they learned of the closure.

"You never think that that could happen, but at the same time, you think about the friends you've made along the way, all the people you've met. You think about how much good comes from working at a restaurant like this, what it has done for you," Audrey Albert, an employee and LSU student, said.

Patrons said they will miss Sammy's Grill.

"We're going to have to find somewhere else to go," Mike McMullen, a restaurant customer, said. "The atmosphere here, being as old as it is, has just built and built."

Jumonville told WBRZ on the phone Monday that he and Jarreau still own the Highland Road property, and said he was excited for what is coming next for the property.

Jumonville said Will Chapman, the owner of Willie's Restaurant on Coursey Boulevard, is the new tenant. Jarreau and Chapman confirmed to WBRZ that details regarding the new restaurant will be coming in the next few weeks. Jumonville called the change a "big opportunity," and said the incoming restaurant will elevate the space while also honoring the history of the building.

The Sammy's Grill Prairieville location will remain open, located at 37306 Perkins Road.