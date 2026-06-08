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Man sent to East Louisiana Mental Health System following sanity hearing for 2024 murder of EBR Schools employee

1 hour 40 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 6:47 PM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was sent to the East Louisiana Mental Health System on Monday following a sanity hearing for the 2024 murder of an East Baton Rouge Parish Schools employee. 

Jaymie Thomas was arrested in October 2024 after Marcus Spears' body was found off Alexander Avenue.

Based on the doctor's reports, Thomas was found incompetent to stand trial during a sanity hearing on Monday.

The court ordered that he be admitted to ELMS for restoration at the Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

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His next sanity hearing is scheduled for October 20 at 9 a.m.

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