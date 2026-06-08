Man sent to East Louisiana Mental Health System following sanity hearing for 2024 murder of EBR Schools employee

BATON ROUGE — A man was sent to the East Louisiana Mental Health System on Monday following a sanity hearing for the 2024 murder of an East Baton Rouge Parish Schools employee.

Jaymie Thomas was arrested in October 2024 after Marcus Spears' body was found off Alexander Avenue.

Based on the doctor's reports, Thomas was found incompetent to stand trial during a sanity hearing on Monday.

The court ordered that he be admitted to ELMS for restoration at the Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

His next sanity hearing is scheduled for October 20 at 9 a.m.