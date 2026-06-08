Baton Rouge man arrested in hit-and-run that killed cyclist along Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested in connection with the death of 26-year-old Tyrese Singleton, who was struck and killed while riding his bike along Winbourne Avenue.

According to police, a dark-colored SUV struck Singleton on May 31 and drove away.

On Friday, Baton Rouge Police arrested Frank Alexander and charged him with vehicular homicide.

"If you hit someone, please stop, render aid and call so that the police can come out and emergency services can come out and render aid to the person," Saundra Watts with Baton Rouge Police said.

BRPD said it responds to more than 4,000 hit-and-run cases involving pedestrians each year. Investigators say they are seeing more cases involving cyclists end in death.

"This incident occurred at night. You keep your eyes out for bicyclists. It could be even a motorcyclist. We're asking persons when you're out riding your bike at night, make sure you have on some type of reflective clothing so that you may be seen to help kind of prevent something like this from happening," Watts said.

Singleton's family also hopes his death serves as a reminder for drivers to stay alert and slow down, especially as more people take to the roads during the summer months.

"Just please be more careful out here because people deserve their life and my brother deserved his," Shanice Singleton, Tyrese's sister, said.