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Man who ran out of courthouse when told about active warrants turns himself in
PORT ALLEN — A man turned himself in Monday afternoon just hours after running out of court when a judge told him he would be arrested on additional charges.
Jasen Webb, who had previously been arrested on various drug charges, was released from federal custody last month, a West Baton Rouge Parish spokesperson told WBRZ. The sheriff's office had a detainer on him and Webb appeared in court as a free man on Monday.
He was instructed by a judge that he had multiple active warrants and that he would be re-arrested. After being told this, Webb ran out the front door, at which point deputies drew their tasers but didn't fire.
Webb turned himself in a few hours later, deputies added.
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