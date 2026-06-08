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Man who ran out of courthouse when told about active warrants turns himself in

1 hour 55 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, June 08 2026 Jun 8, 2026 June 08, 2026 4:34 PM June 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — A man turned himself in Monday afternoon just hours after running out of court when a judge told him he would be arrested on additional charges. 

Jasen Webb, who had previously been arrested on various drug charges, was released from federal custody last month, a West Baton Rouge Parish spokesperson told WBRZ. The sheriff's office had a detainer on him and Webb appeared in court as a free man on Monday. 

He was instructed by a judge that he had multiple active warrants and that he would be re-arrested. After being told this, Webb ran out the front door, at which point deputies drew their tasers but didn't fire.

Webb turned himself in a few hours later, deputies added. 

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