Cajun Navy arrives in Texas to assist in search and rescue

BATON ROUGE - Over a year after taking action during the August 2016 flood in southeast Louisiana, the Cajun Navy is en route to help their neighbors to the west in Houston, Texas.

Teams began heading out Sunday morning. After an outpouring of support came to the heavily affected Harris County, the county Fire Marshall's Office said they do not need any additional boats or assets.

Due to the outstanding support from citizen volunteers we no longer need any additional boats or assets! THANK YOU! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/p4Y6vbgW3h — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) August 28, 2017

Harris County covers southeast Texas, including Houston. At this time, members of the Cajun Navy are heading to other areas to help.

According to the Southeast Louisiana Storm Spotters Facebook page, Houston area officials gave the Cajuns the green light to come in and assist with search and rescue efforts.

"We're in direct communication with them giving them weather guidance and also getting reports from them about road conditions in the Western part of Louisiana," the post reads.

Some members of the Cajun Navy are reportedly already in the Houston area, while others like Jon Bridgers Sr. say the road conditions are not suitable for others to travel to the disaster area.

In a later post, members of the Cajun Navy reported that looters posing as stranded flood victims tried to overtake their boats. They reported that shots were fired at them, however no one was hurt in the alleged incidents.