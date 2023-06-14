Business improving following 2 On Your Side story about roofing companies

BATON ROUGE - A local roofing company says "it has been awesome" since a story aired two weeks ago about their troubles clearing the business name.

An unfortunate mix-up has been costing Apex Construction and Roofing a lot of residential business after an Alabama company with a similar name started working in town. The out-of-state company didn't bring with it the same track record as the Baton Rouge operation.

"It's probably an 80 to 90% residential drop in the past three or four months," owner Canon Cockrell said.

The other company, Apex Roofing and Restoration, had partnered with lawfirm, McClenny, Moseley and Associates out of Houston, Texas. It's an arrangement Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon calls fraudulent and his office sent MMA a cease and desist order in February.

Since the 2 On Your Side story, customers are now calling the Baton Rouge Apex office alerting them that the other Apex company was in their neighborhood. Because of the story, those callers knew it was a different company. Apex Construction and Roofing has also had past customers reach out letting them know they would start recommending the company to friends and family.

Apex Construction and Roofing thanked WBRZ for the opportunity to get their story out there and defend their name. They say it's made a difference for the small business.

