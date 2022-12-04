71°
Burglars crashed U-Haul truck into grocery store and broke water line, only stole $30 in change
BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for two people who crashed a U-Haul truck into a grocery store, hitting a water line and flooding the area, before they stole just $30.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a burglar ran the truck into Johnson Grocery on Van Gogh Avenue around 6 a.m. Police said the burglars stole $30 worth of quarters and nickels.
This is a developing story.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the burglars ran into a gas line. This has been corrected.
