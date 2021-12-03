56°
Bullet-riddled truck with dead passenger shuts down interstate in Ascension

52 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, December 03 2021 Dec 3, 2021 December 03, 2021 12:38 AM December 03, 2021 in Top Story
By: WBRZ staff

ASCENSION PARISH -- Deputies found a dead man in a truck that was blocking all three lanes of Interstate 10 West late Thursday. The truck was peppered with bullet holes, authorities said.

The truck's driver was taken to a hospital, Ascension Parish sheriff's spokesman Donovan Jackson said. No information about his condition was immediately available.

Jackson said deputies and state troopers were at the scene of the shooting. The westbound side of the interstate was closed near La. Hwy 73 as of 12:30 a.m. It will remain closed while investigators gather evidence related to the killing.

