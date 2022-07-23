81°
Brusly High School band plays tribute to Port Allen siblings who died in plane crash
BRUSLY - The Brusly High School Panther Sound posted a tribute video Friday, paying their respects to Ian and Amanda Kirby—two Port Allen students who died in an out-of-state plane crash.
According to the post, Ian and Amanda were members of the Port Allen band programs.
Ian was a senior at Port Allen High School and played the trumpet. His sister, Amanda, was an incoming freshman and aspired to join the band.
According to social media posts from family members, the the siblings and their mother Sandra were on a sightseeing flight in Boulder, Colorado, when their plane went down this past Sunday. Relatives were notified days later after the three were identified.
