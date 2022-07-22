87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Port Allen family killed in out-of-state plane crash

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Two school students from the capital area and their mother were killed in a plane crash, school officials said Friday.

Port Allen High School announced the passing of 17-year-old Ian Kirby, a senior at the school, along with his 13-year-old sister Amanda and their mother Sandra. 

According to social media posts from family members, the three were on a sight-seeing flight in Boulder, Colorado when their plane went down this past Sunday. Relatives were notified days later after the three were identified. 

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

A Facebook page for the school band said Ian played trumpet and his sister was aspiring to join the band herself.

 

Family members have set up an online fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses.

