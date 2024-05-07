84°
Man shot by juvenile during argument dies from injuries
BATON ROUGE - A man died from his injuries after being reportedly shot by a juvenile during an argument.
Police identified the victim as 46-year-old Sharderick Jones. On Monday, Jones reportedly got into an argument with a 14-year-old around 5:30 p.m.. During the argument, the juvenile obtained a gun and shot Jones.
Jones was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The juvenile was taken into custody when officers arrived on scene. It was unclear if Jones and the juvenile were related.
