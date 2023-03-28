BRPD temporarily limiting helicopter use as department reviews policies in wake of deadly crash

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department says it will keep its last remaining helicopter grounded at night for the time being as the agency reviews its policies following a crash that left two of its pilots dead.

BRPD confirmed it's put a moratorium on late-night flights Tuesday, just days after two officers died in a crash while assisting in a high-speed pursuit that crossed over into West Baton Rouge early Sunday morning.

Sgt. David Poirrier, 47, and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, 38, were killed in the wreck. The man accused of leading police on the chase, 23-year-old DeAndre Bessye, is jailed in West Baton Rouge and faces two counts of manslaughter.

After the accident, BRPD says it has one remaining helicopter and just two other officers in its Air Support unit. The department is now reviewing its policies as to when it will use the helicopter, according to BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely.

McKneely said the agency is also investigating why it took several hours for anyone to realize the helicopter had crashed, adding that its communication policies are also under review.