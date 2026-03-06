Suspect in custody after being accused of raping 94-year-old woman, police say

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have taken a man into custody who is accused of raping a 94-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman was raped in her home along East Black Oak Drive on Thursday.

Police initially asked the public for help identifying the suspect on Friday morning. BRPD confirmed shortly after noon that he had been taken into custody. Information about the suspect's identity was not immediately available.

The investigation is still ongoing.

WBRZ is working to learn more.