85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect in custody after being accused of raping 94-year-old woman, police say

11 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2026 Mar 6, 2026 March 06, 2026 12:46 PM March 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have taken a man into custody who is accused of raping a 94-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman was raped in her home along East Black Oak Drive on Thursday.

Police initially asked the public for help identifying the suspect on Friday morning. BRPD confirmed shortly after noon that he had been taken into custody. Information about the suspect's identity was not immediately available. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

WBRZ is working to learn more. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days