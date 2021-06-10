78°
BRPD responds to shooting on N. Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting broke out on North Harrells Ferry Road on Thursday night.
Police responded to a call around 9:15 p.m. about a gunshot victim. The extent of injuries and condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
