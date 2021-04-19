63°
BRPD responds to fatal shooting Monday evening
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a deadly shooting around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.
The shooting took place on the 600 block of Myrtle Avenue at the intersection of Napoleon St.
Authorities say one victim was deceased at the time emergency responders arrived at the scene. Two other victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
