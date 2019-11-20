48°
BRPD responds to deadly shooting near North Foster Drive

Tuesday, November 19 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting after one person was found dead at a home near North Foster Drive.

The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. Authorities say the body of a person was discovered when they arrived on the 5200 of Ritterman Ave.

No other further details were reported.

