BRPD officer recognized for preventing person from jumping off of bridge

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department spotlighted an officer who prevented someone from jumping off a bridge on Monday.

According to BRPD, officer Jakiya Jones was dispatched during the evening hours of May 6 to the interstate where someone was attempted to take their own life by jumping off a bridge.

BRPD said Jones was able to prevent the person from jumping by establishing a rapport with them, approaching slowly, and grabbing the suspect over the guardrail.

BRPD made a Facebook post to recognize Jones' work.

