BRPD: Mom booked in 4-month-old 's death; infant died from suffocation

BATON ROUGE - A mother is facing charges for the death of her 4-month-old daughter, just under two weeks after the infant died.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Keanna Thomas, 23, was booked Thursday for negligent homicide.

According to arrest reports, Thomas left her daughter at her sister's home June 17 to go out for the night. Officers said Thomas went back to her sister's house to pick up her daughter around 3 a.m. June 18 and had "multiple alcoholic beverages."

Thomas told officers she laid her daughter down for bed at 5 a.m. in the middle of the bed and then went to sleep next to her.

Documents say Thomas was woken up around noon by another family member. Thomas said she then found her daughter laying on the floor, unresponsive, face-down in pillows.

An autopsy revealed the child suffocated.

According to the report, Thomas told several people she was drunk when she picked her daughter up the night before and drove her home.

While being booked Thursday, Thomas appeared to be wearing a memorial shirt bearing her daughter's likeness.

In her arrest report, officers said Thomas "showed gross disregard to the victim by picking the victim up from her sister's residence first, and later placing the victim in bed with her, which led to the victim suffocating and passing away."