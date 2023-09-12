BRPD: Men accused of raping unconscious teens after buying them drinks; assault was caught on video

Donald Johnson and Kharee Lockley

BATON ROUGE - Two men, including a now-fired middle school football coach, are suspected of illegally giving drinks to a pair of underage women and then raping those same women in a parking lot after they blacked out.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 24-year-old Donald Johnson on Sunday for third-degree rape and two counts for unlawfully buying drinks for the women, ages 18 and 19. A second suspect, Kharee Lockley, was booked Monday on those same charges plus an additional count of video voyeurism for allegedly recording the assault.

According to a warrant, a woman who was supposed to give the victims a ride said they were nowhere to be found when she went to meet them around 2 a.m., prompting her to track their location. She then traced one of their phones to a fast food restaurant on Florida Boulevard, where she saw the victims in a car with two men she did not recognize.

She then followed the vehicle to a gas station on Airline Highway and called police, who soon confronted the men in the parking lot. In their report, officers noted that the women in the car were unconscious and partially naked. They also noticed several open alcohol containers and used condoms throughout the car.

Police questioned Johnson and Lockley, both of whom admitted to buying the women drinks and then having sex with them. One of them said it happened in a shopping center parking lot along Florida Boulevard.

Lockley admitted to taking video of the assault on his phone, according to BRPD documents. Officers obtained a search warrant for the the device and reviewed the video, which police said showed him having sex with one victim by "maneuvering her limp body." Police said the video also showed the woman was "unable to to maintain her balance of consciousness."

Both of the women were interviewed at a hospital and said they remember drinking with the suspects but had no memory of having sex with them.

Lockley's social media accounts describe him as a football coach at Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet School in Alexandria. A Rapides Parish school spokesperson told WBRZ on Tuesday that Lockley is no longer employed by the school system but refused to comment on the situation further.