BRPD: Man shot while driving on Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating a man who was reportedly shot while driving along Old Hammond Highway early Friday morning.

A Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson said that the man was shot shortly after midnight while he was driving in the 13700 block of Old Hammond Highway. The man reportedly heard a gunshot and did not realize he was shot until he reached a friend's apartment on La Annie Drive.

Once he realized he was shot, the man called the police. His gun shoot wound to the upper body was nonfatal and he was taken to the hospital, police said.

While city police initially responded to the incident, the shooting reportedly took place outside of city limits and may be transferred over to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.