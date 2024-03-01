BRPD makes arrest after deadly shooting off Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one person Friday after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Shelly Street off Plank Road on Feb. 9.

According to BRPD, Marvin Liggins, 18, was arrested for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

The shooting took place just before noon on February 9 and Tyre Everson, 18, died as a result.