BRPD makes arrest after deadly shooting off Plank Road

1 hour 18 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, March 01 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one person Friday after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Shelly Street off Plank Road on Feb. 9.

According to BRPD, Marvin Liggins, 18, was arrested for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

The shooting took place just before noon on February 9 and Tyre Everson, 18, died as a result.

