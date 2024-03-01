57°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD makes arrest after deadly shooting off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one person Friday after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Shelly Street off Plank Road on Feb. 9.
According to BRPD, Marvin Liggins, 18, was arrested for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Trending News
The shooting took place just before noon on February 9 and Tyre Everson, 18, died as a result.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor Broome on 2une In
-
Rouses Markets Donating Dairy Products to Southern
-
Last chance: Our final opportunity to see a solar eclipse for decades
-
$160 million grant to go toward funding Louisiana's energy transition, creating new...
-
EBR mosquito abatement booked up with house calls until April