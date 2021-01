BRPD investigating man found stabbed to death near Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of a man who was stabbed to death Saturday evening.

Around 6:20 p.m. the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Larkspur Ave near Choctaw Drive and the ExxonMobil Refinery.

When authorities arrived on scene they found a dead man's body suffering from stab wounds, according to BRPD.

Details are limited. This is a developing story.