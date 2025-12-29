51°
BRPD investigating fatal scooter crash that left one dead along Perkins Road

December 29, 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at a Racetrac on the corner of Perkins Road and Staring Lane involving a car and an electric scooter.

Officials said the crash happened on Friday around 9:40 p.m. and left 29-year-old Andrew McMullen dead. 

According to police, a Nissan Kicks traveling northbound on Staring Lane was turning into the parking lot of a Racetrac gas station when it allegedly struck the scooter with the right front corner of the vehicle. 

McMullen, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, officials said.

