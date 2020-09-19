74°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD investigates possible accidental shooting on N. 7th Street
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday evening on the 800 block of North 7th Street.
According to investigators, two friends, 20-year-old Jermaine Sampson and 19 year old Brandon Spartley was returning from a shooting range. As Spartley was attempting to unload his gun, he discharged it by mistake, striking Sampson.
Sampson later died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.
Spartley was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of Negligent Homicide.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. adopting federal guidelines easing restrictions on nursing home visits
-
Louisiana teacher uses Joe Burrow and some presidential figures to practice social...
-
Doctor warns heat stroke can strike anyone at any time, despite age
-
BRPD to host memorial blood drive in honor of Denham Springs High's...
-
St. James bar owners ready to open up for business
Sports Video
-
Coach O speaks with media, says 'most' of team has had coronavirus
-
LSU's Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal