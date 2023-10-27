BRPD investigating homicide on North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge detectives are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man that took place Wednesday.

According to police, Joshua Phillips, 37, was found dead at the 2000 block of North Boulevard. His death was ruled a homicide after autopsy showed multiple injuries resulting in his death.

There is no motive or suspect at this time. Anyone having information on Phillips’s death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4867.