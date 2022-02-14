BRPD: Arrest made in fatal Huron Street shooting

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man Monday connected to a murder in early February that may have stemmed from a robbery.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 29-year-old Leroy Molden was arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Alvonta Pointer.

Pointer was found shot to death in his Huron Street home Feb. 4.

Molden was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon.