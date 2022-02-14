53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Arrest made in fatal Huron Street shooting

3 hours 27 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, February 14 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers arrested a man Monday connected to a murder in early February that may have stemmed from a robbery. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 29-year-old Leroy Molden was arrested for the murder of 27-year-old Alvonta Pointer. 

Pointer was found shot to death in his Huron Street home Feb. 4. 

Molden was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal use of a weapon. 

