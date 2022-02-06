40°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man found shot to death inside Huron Street home
BATON ROUGE - Officers are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside his Huron Street home Friday night.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 27-year-old Alvonta Pointer was found dead around 7:10 p.m. Officers said Pointer had been shot to death.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Murder trial put on hold after attorneys test positive for COVID-19
-
Local hockey team pushing to bring ice rink back to the capital...
-
Spanish Town ball making a comeback after COVID cancellation
-
Tiger fans can buy favorite player's jersey; athlete makes money on new...
-
DOTD planning to add HOV lanes to I-12 in coming years