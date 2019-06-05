75°
Broken-down truck blocks westbound traffic on Sunshine Bridge for hours

Wednesday, June 05 2019
SORRENTO - A stalled vehicle blocked westbound traffic on the Sunshine Bridge for hours Wednesday morning.

The breakdown was first reported around 8 a.m. on the bridge's sole westbound lane. Only one lane has been open in past months due to planned roadwork.

According to DOTD, the roadway reopened just before 11 a.m. Some congestion is still being reported in the area.

