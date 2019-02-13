Emergency repairs on Sunshine Bridge expected to be completed in March

63°
Wednesday, February 13 2019
DONALDSONVILLE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says it expects emergency repairs to the Sunshine Bridge to be completed next month.

According to a news release, crews have begun removing the access scaffolding and touching up paint along the structure. Completion on the emergency repairs, which consisted of installing a new replacement chord is estimated to be completed by mid-March.

Periodic lane closures will continue into August after the repairs are completed to allow the contractor to complete work on a maintenance project that was scheduled prior to the collision in October of last year.

The project includes replacing the finger joints of the approach spans, restoring the approach girder splices, and repairing the top chord safety handrails.

Officials say the eastbound lanes will be open to two lanes of travel beginning in April. There will only be one lane of traffic open on the westbound side.

During the remaining time before the bridge completely reopens, drivers can take advantage of Commuter Krewe. Drivers can also use the Plaquemine Ferry and Veterans Memorial Bridge for their commutes.

