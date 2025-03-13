Broken-down train blocks tracks in Ascension Parish, causing morning commute delays

DARROW - A broken-down train blocked the tracks on Burnside Avenue in Ascension Parish Thursday morning.

The blockage happened at the railroad crossing on Highway 44 near River Road, blocking a major route to the Sunshine Bridge.

Drivers should expect additional delays as they are heading to the bridge on Highway 70.

As of 8:15 a.m., the train cleared the tracks and the road was passable once again.