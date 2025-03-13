72°
Broken-down train blocks tracks in Ascension Parish, causing morning commute delays

2 hours 54 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, March 13 2025 Mar 13, 2025 March 13, 2025 7:11 AM March 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DARROW - A broken-down train blocked the tracks on Burnside Avenue in Ascension Parish Thursday morning. 

The blockage happened at the railroad crossing on Highway 44 near River Road, blocking a major route to the Sunshine Bridge. 

Drivers should expect additional delays as they are heading to the bridge on Highway 70. 

As of 8:15 a.m., the train cleared the tracks and the road was passable once again. 

